Some top women’s hockey prospects leave home to chase goals

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly one-third of the players on the U.S. women’s hockey team competing in this week’s under-18 World Championships are training at programs outside their home states. The players flock to development programs including Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Minnesota or Selects Hockey Academy near Rochester, New York. The U.S. team is playing a semifinal Sunday at the University of Wisconsin’s LaBahn Arena. Other players don’t need to worry about moving because there already are programs and rinks close to home. The U.S. team’s roster for the under-18 world championships includes seven players from Minnesota and four from Michigan. All are currently training in their home states.