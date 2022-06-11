Tatum’s Time: Celtics’ star vows to bounce back in Finals

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Jayson Tatum disappeared in crunch time during the NBA Finals, contributing to paralyzing fourth-quarter scoring drought as the Celtics squandered an opportunity to take stranglehold on the series. After a disappointing 107-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4, the series headed back West for Game 5 with Boston’s season possibly hinging on whether the three-time All-Star can shake off his latest performance. In Boston’s two losses, Tatum is averaging just 22 points per game and shooting 34% from the field. Tatum says he recognizes he hasn’t been good enough at times and is embracing the challenge.