UConn holds on, beats Stanford 13-12 super regional Game 1

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Casey Dana and Matt Donlan each drove in three runs and UConn held off a late Stanford rally to beat the Cardinal 13-12 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Stanford Super Regional. Un-seeded UConn (50-14) can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win in Sunday’s Game 2. Jones and Braden Montgomery hit two-run shots before back-to-back two-out homers by Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy made it 13-12 in the bottom of the ninth. Pat Gallagher (11-3) gave up five runs on nine hits with a walk and eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings for the win.