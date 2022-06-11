WADA says fresh court ruling can reopen Russian doping cases

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says more disciplinary cases by Olympic sports could follow a breakthrough court ruling in the Russian doping scandal. Three Russian canoeists, including an Olympic gold medalist, were banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday for their part in a state-backed doping program. WADA prosecuted the case using evidence it got from a Moscow laboratory at the center of a years-long standoff with Russian authorities. WADA has also given Moscow lab data to other sports bodies and now wants some of them to review those cases after the evidence held up in court.