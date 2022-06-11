Wilson scores season-high 35 as Aces beat Sparks 89-72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored a season-high 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-72. Dearica Hamby had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Kelsey Plum added 17 points and eight assists and Chelsea Gray scored 10 points with seven assist for Las Vegas (11-2). The Aces have won nine of their last 10 games. The Sparks lost their first game under the leadership of interim coach Fred Williams, who took over after Derek Fisher was fired Tuesday. Williams went 131-153 in 10 seasons as a head coach with Utah, Atlanta, and Tulsa/Dallas. Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (5-8) with 16 points and nine rebounds.