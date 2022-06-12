Angels superstar Ohtani gets night off against Mets

By JOE REEDY

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the New York Mets. Manager Phil Nevin said before the game the reigning AL MVP approached him during the late stages of Saturday night’s 11-6 victory about not playing. Ohtani is on an eight-game hitting streak, which is tied for his longest of the season. He has gone 11 for 31 with two home runs and five RBIs during that span and raised his batting average 15 points to .255.