Berrettini beats Murray to win Stuttgart Open on tour return

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has shown signs of recapturing the form which took him to the Wimbledon final last year as he beat Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to win the Stuttgart Open in his first tournament for three months. The Italian hadn’t played since Indian Wells in March because of a hand injury which forced him to miss the entire clay-court swing. Murray twice called out the physio in the deciding set as he chased his first title since 2019. Tournament organizers said that an investigation had begun after Nick Kyrgios said he faced racist abuse from the crowd in his semifinal loss to Murray.