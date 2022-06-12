Davis, Alonso power Mets to 4-1 victory over Angels

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso homered, Taijuan Walker struck out 10 and the New York Mets closed out their long trip to California with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Starling Marte had two hits and drove in a run in his return to the lineup, while Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, who took two of three at The Big A to go 5-5 on their season-high 10-game trip. Mike Trout had an RBI single for the Angels, who lost five of seven during a homestand when Joe Maddon was fired as manager. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was given the day off.