Diggins-Smith, Peddy help Mercury beat Mystics 99-90 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 27 points — including a four-point play late in regulation — Shey Peddy scored seven of her 12 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 99-90. The Mercury (5-8) have won three in a row following a seven-game losing streak. Diana Taurasi had 20 points and seven assists and Diamond DeShields scored 13 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter for Phoenix. Diggins-Smith stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for an and-1 layup and, after a missed shot by Washington, grabbed a rebound and hit a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line before Peddy hit two foul shots to give Phoenix a 95-87 lead with 1:23 to play. Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (9-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.