Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched by Hall of Fame induction

VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in a ceremony that included the past three classes. Mayweather credited his mom, dad and sister for much of his success and said his dad, who trained him, would get his Hall of Fame ring. The pandemic forced the postponement of the previous two induction ceremonies, making 2022 a crowded affair. The ceremony was moved from the Hall of Fame’s home in Canastota, New York, to Turning Stone Resort and Casino in nearby Verona to accommodate the 36 honorees. Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko was not there. He’s in Ukraine helping his brother, the mayor of Kyiv, but sent a short video.