Grant becomes 1st female golfer to win on European tour

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Linn Grant made history by becoming the first female player to win an event on the European tour. And she did it in amazing style. The 22-year-old Swede obliterated a field of both male and female golfers at the Scandinavian Mixed event by winning by nine strokes after an 8-under 64 in the final round at Halmstad Golf Club. She finished 14 strokes clear of the next best woman, Gabriella Cowley, who placed tied for 15th. Grant started the day with a two-stroke lead and made eight birdies. The tournament started with 78 men and 78 women in the field who played the same course albeit off different tees for one prize fund and one trophy.