Green looks to make impact for Warriors even without scoring

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the Golden State Warriors made their fourth-quarter push to get back into the NBA Finals, Draymond Green had the unusual role as spectator. The versatile Green who has been one of the stalwarts of Golden State’s dynasty got pulled in crunch time of Game 4 in what was a and effective decision by coach Steve Kerr. Now with the series shifting back to California tied heading into Game 5, Kerr said he has no concerns about what he’ll get out of Green the rest of the way.