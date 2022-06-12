Haaland scores another double vs. Sweden in win for Norway

OSLO (AP) — Erling Haaland scored another double against Sweden and also set up a goal to lead Norway to a 3-2 win over its Nordic rival in the Nations League. The striker also netted twice against Sweden last Sunday in a 2-1 win for Norway in the first of the countries’ double-header in League B. A week later in Oslo Haaland darted in front of a defender to head home his first goal in the 10th minute and converted a penalty early in the second half to make it 2-0. The 21-year-old star now has 20 goals in 21 senior international appearances. He recently signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.