Henderson beats Weaver-Wright in playoff in ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Brooke Henderson eagled the first playoff hole and beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright to capture the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her 11th win on tour. Henderson shot a bogey-free, final-round 7-under 64 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win for the first time in a year. The 24-year-old Canadian rallied from a four-shot deficit entering the final round of the 54-hole tournament to finish at 12-under 201. Weaver-Wright was looking for her first LPGA Tour win. She forced the playoff with birdies on four of the final six holes, including the last two.