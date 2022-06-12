McIlroy defends Canadian Open title in strong LIV response

TORONTO (AP) — Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and gave the PGA Tour a strong response to the start of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, closing with an 8-under 62 to win a wild race to the finish with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. McIlroy won golf’s fourth-oldest national open in 2019 at Hamilton, only for the the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the next two editions. McIlroy finished at 19-under 261 at St. George’s for a two-stroke victory. Finau shot a 64 to finish second alone. Thomas bogeyed the final two holes for a 64 to finish third at 14 under. Justin Rose matched the tournament- and course-record with a 60 — with three eagles and three bogeys — to tie for fourth.