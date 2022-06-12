NASCAR’s preseason Clash returns to LA Coliseum in 2023

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition Clash race is rolling back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023. NASCAR announced Sunday it will return to the Southern California sports landmark next season after The Clash’s highly successful debut there four months ago. NASCAR got some of its most positive reviews in years for the 2022 Clash, which took place on a temporary 0.25-mile track inside the venerable Coliseum. Joey Logano won the “preseason” race, which included a halftime show by Ice Cube as part of a six-hour entertainment extravaganza that resulted in an overwhelmingly positive experience for both the teams and their fans.