Sky overcome triple-double by Ionescu with late 3

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.9 seconds left to help the Chicago Sky overcome Sabrina Ionescu’s second career triple-double and beat the New York Liberty 88-86. Ionescu tied the WNBA record for triple doubles with the second of her career when she finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, accomplishing the feat by the end of the third quarter — the fastest in league history. It wasn’t enough for New York (5-9), which had won four of its past five games. Trailing 86-85, Vandersloot took a pass from Emma Meesseman on the wing and drained the 3. New York had one last chance, but couldn’t get a good shot off.