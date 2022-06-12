Slavens’ walk-off hit lifts Arkansas over UNC 4-3, to CWS

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Slavens hit a walk-off single to give Arkansas a 4-3 win over North Carolina and the Razorbacks swept the best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional. Arkansas clinched the 11th trip to the College World Series in program history. North Carolina (42-22) took its first lead when Tomas Frick led off the top of the ninth with a double and then scored on a two-out single to right by Patrick Alvarez to make it 3-2. Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall hit back-to-back singles and Kendall Diggs walked to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Battles scored when Braydon Webb reached on a fielder’s choice and, after Caden O’Brien replaced Davis Palermo, Slavens hit a ground ball through the right side the brought home Stovall to end it.