Small protests in Tokyo and Sapporo against Olympic bid

TOKYO (AP) — A small group of protesters gathered in central Tokyo and in the northern city of Sapporo to oppose Japan’s overtures to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics. About 50 people gathered in each locale holding “No Olympics” banners and trying to make their case to a passing public. Sapporo is considered among the favorites to land the 2030 Games along with Salt Lake City and Vancouver. All three cities have held previous Winter Olympics. Last week, Sapporo’s city legislature rejected a proposal to hold a city-wide referendum on the issue. Cities that have held public votes have usually turned down the proposal.