Springs, Rays finally slow Twins hitters in 6-0 win

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeffrey Springs threw two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Randy Arozarena stole two bases after twice getting hit by pitches and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 6-0. Springs continued his impressive transition to the starting rotation. He struck out five and walked two in 5 1/3 innings against a Twins team that had scored a combined 15 runs in winning the first two games of the series. Arozarena was hit by a pair of pitches twice and visibly upset with Minnesota starter Cole Sands. Arozarena then stole two bases and added an RBI double. Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run.