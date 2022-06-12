Stanford beats UConn 8-2, forces decisive Game 3

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Braden Montgomery and Drew Bowser each hit a home run in Stanford’s six-run second inning and the Cardinal beat UConn 8-2 to avoid elimination and force a deciding Game 3 at the Stanford Super Regional. Stanford (46-16) and the Huskies play again Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Kody Huff hit the 10th pitch of the at bat up the middle for a two-out two-RBI single to make it 2-0 in the top of the first and Stanford never trailed. T.C. Simmons walked to lead off the bottom of the second and scored on a two-out double by David Smith to trim UConn’s deficit to 8-2, but the Huskies had just six baserunners thereon — none of which advanced beyond second base.