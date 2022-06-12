Taylor calls for Griner’s release at Hall of Fame induction

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame to call for the release of her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner. Taylor noted it’s been 114 days since the seven-time WNBA All-Star was detained in Russia. Taylor called for President Joe Biden’s help freeing Griner, saying “BG is our family.” Taylor also said the entire global sports community needs to come together and insist that freeing Griner be a priority. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained since Feb. 17. DeLisha Milton-Jones wrapped up her acceptance speech with a call to bring Griner home. DePaul coach Doug Bruno also called for Griner’s release saying, “Enough is enough.”