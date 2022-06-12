Tour contender Roglic wins Criterium du Dauphine

VAUJANY, France (AP) — Primoz Roglic has warmed up for his Tour de France bid next month by winning the Criterium du Dauphine stage race for the first time. His Jumbo–Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard won the eighth and final stage in the mountains on Sunday. They crossed the line holding hands at the summit of the Plateau de Solaison with Roglic allowing Vingegaard to nose his wheel in front. Vingegaard placed 40 seconds behind Roglic in the overall standings with Australian Ben O’Connor from the AG2R Citroen team finishing in third spot.