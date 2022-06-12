Toyota dominates again to win 5th straight 24 Hours Le Mans

LE MANS, France (AP) — Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance. New Zealander Brendan Hartley had clinched pole position and was at the wheel as Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 completed the race in sunny and warm conditions. His teammates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa watched from the team garage. Buemi has won the race four times while Hartley clinched his third win and second for Toyota after his first victory with Porsche in 2017. It was Hirakawa’s first success.