Walker, Diamondbacks snap Phillies’ 9-game winning streak

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Jake McCarthy homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 13-1 to end Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak and give interim manager Rob Thomson his first loss. Ketel Marte and Alek Thomas each drove in two runs for Arizona, which finished a 10-game trip 4-6. The Phillies lost for the first time since May 31, and Thomson was beaten for the first time since replacing Joe Girardi on June 3. Thomson’s eight wins to start his managing tenure matched the most ever for a Phillies skipper and is second overall to Boston’s Joe Morgan, who won 12 straight in 1988.