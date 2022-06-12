Kopech exits White Sox game vs Rangers with knee discomfort

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited their game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning. Kopech was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis García. Kopech threw a warmup pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans. Reynaldo López replaced Kopech and struck out García. Lopez threw two scoreless innings as an opener Friday when the White Sox beat the Rangers 8-3. Chicago has seven players on the injured list.