After lengthy skid, Angels will try to defy history

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

The Los Angeles Angels finally ended their 14-game losing streak. If Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Co. can rebound from that and make the playoffs, it would be unprecedented. No team has reached the postseason after a losing streak of more than 11 games, according to Sportradar. The Angels played well enough before their skid that they’re still in the thick of the playoff race now. Los Angeles fired manager Joe Maddon last week, but with Trout and Ohtani in the fold, a 3 1/2-game deficit in the wild-card race is certainly surmountable.