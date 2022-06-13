Mickelson arrives at Brookline and wild US Open week awaits

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Sunday ahead of the U.S. Open is typically quiet, and such was the case at The Country Club. Call it the calm before the storm. Luke Gannon was playing a practice round alone when he was waved through by a player ahead. That would be Phil Mickelson, wearing no hat and in no hurry. Mickelson is the face of a new Saudi-funded rival league that finished up outside London this weekend. He’s among 12 players from that 54-hole event playing in the U.S. Open. It figures to dominate chatter at The Country Club.