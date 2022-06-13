Suárez’s Sonoma win punctuates Trackhouse’s impressive rise

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The emergence of Trackhouse Racing might be the most surprising development of all during this highly entertaining NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2-year-old team co-owned by Pitbull is piloted by two drivers who had never won a Cup race three months ago. Trackhouse has already racked up three victories and 15 top-10 finishes while producing some of the most memorable moments of the year to date. Mr. Worldwide and his deep-pocketed co-owner, Justin Marks, could be celebrating even bigger achievements in the months to come with two compelling drivers and two diverse, talented teams behind them.