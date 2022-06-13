Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:33 AM

Suárez’s Sonoma win punctuates Trackhouse’s impressive rise

KTVZ

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The emergence of Trackhouse Racing might be the most surprising development of all during this highly entertaining NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2-year-old team co-owned by Pitbull is piloted by two drivers who had never won a Cup race three months ago. Trackhouse has already racked up three victories and 15 top-10 finishes while producing some of the most memorable moments of the year to date. Mr. Worldwide and his deep-pocketed co-owner, Justin Marks, could be celebrating even bigger achievements in the months to come with two compelling drivers and two diverse, talented teams behind them.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content