Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez set for Liverpool from Benfica

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Portuguese club Benfica says it has reached agreement with Liverpool for Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez to transfer to Anfield for an initial 75 million euros. Benfica says the 22-year-old still has to agree terms with Jurgen Klopp’s team. In a brief statement to the Portuguese stock market Benfica says the transfer sum could rise to 100 million euros based on variables. Núñez scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica last season. He found the net in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool. Klopp’s team beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate on the way to the final, where it lost to Real Madrid.