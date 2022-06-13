US OPEN ’22: Capsule look at previous US Opens at Brookline

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — One thing about the U.S. Opens at The Country Club: They never end on time. The 122nd Open returns to Brookline this week. In this review of the three previous U.S. Opens, all ended in a playoff. The most famous was in 1913. That’s when 20-year-old amateur Francis Ouimet took down British heavyweights Ted Ray and Harry Vardon in what remains one of the great upsets in golf. The most recent was Curtis Strange beating Nick Faldo in 1988. In between was Julius Boros winning an 18-hole playoff. Now the U.S. Open playoff format is two holes.