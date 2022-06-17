Angels’ Rendon to have wrist surgery, miss rest of season

SEATTLE (AP) — Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the regular season. The Los Angeles Angels say their third baseman will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury. Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since. The 32-year-old Rendon has played in 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season. Rendon batted .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season.