C.J. Cron hits 2 HRs, leads Rockies to 10-4 win over Padres

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron homered twice among his three hits and drove in five runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 10-4 win over the San Diego Padres. Charlie Blackmon added three hits for the Rockies, including a run-scoring triple and RBI single. Trent Grishman homered for San Diego, which lost its eighth straight to the Rockies at Coors Field.

