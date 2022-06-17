Celtics take bitter with sweet after losing in NBA Finals

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics made an NBA Finals run nobody saw coming, going from a team that was three games under .500 in January to within two victories of winning the franchise’s 18th championship. Having those hopes disappear in the haze of three straight losses to the champion Golden State Warriors, Boston’s young core is vowing to use the pain of its first trip to the finals as fuel heading into the offseason. The consolation is the Celtics have established themselves as one of the top teams in the East. They will have a chance to threaten for years to come.