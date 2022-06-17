Copper, Meesseman lead Sky to 106-100 OT win over Dream

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had season highs with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Emma Meesseman scored 17 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 106-100 in overtime. Allie Quigley also had 17 points, Azurá Stevens and Rebekah Gardner scored 15 apiece and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 for Chicago (10-4). Meesseman made a jumper, Copper hit a 3-pointer and, after Rhyne Howard made a layup on the other end, Quigley hit another 3 to give the Sky a 99-93 lead about 2 minutes into overtime. AD Durr scored 21 points and McDonald finished with 20 for the Dream.