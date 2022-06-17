Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are in the process of working out the details in what they hope are the final steps toward securing a new permanent home in Tempe. The City Council has agreed to negotiate on a proposed development of nearly $2 billion that would include a new arena, entertainment district and residential units. The Coyotes have been searching for a permanent home since the city of Glendale pulled out of a 15-year, $225 million lease agreement in 2015. Glendale decided to not renew the lease after the 2021-22 season and the Coyotes found a temporary home at Arizona State University’s new 5,000-seat arena starting next season.