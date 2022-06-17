Daffue goes from a big lead to a big meltdown in US Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — MJ Daffue was living the dream at Brookline by building a three-shot lead through nine holes at the U.S. Open. And then came the nightmare. The South African finished with a double bogey for a 40 on the back nine. The overall picture wasn’t bad. He shot 72 and was at 1-under 139 going into the weekend. It’s what could have been. Dustin Johnson had a 73 and was in the middle of the pack. He says it was a tough decision to resign from the PGA Tour to take big Saudi money and play Greg Norman’s rival league.