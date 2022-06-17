Kupcho leads LPGA Meijer Classic, with Korda 2 strokes back

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho opened a two-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda on Friday in the LPGA Meijer Classic, shooting a 5-under 67 in windy conditions for her second straight bogey-free round. A stroke ahead after a career-best 63 on Thursday, Kupcho had a 14-under 130 total at wind-swept Blythefield Country Club. Korda holed out from 82 yards for eagle on the par-5 14th in a bogey-free 65. She’s making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm. Kupcho won the major tournament at Mission Hills in the California desert in early April for her first LPGA Tour victory. On Friday, she parred the first eight holes, then played the next nine in 5 under.