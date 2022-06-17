LEADING OFF: Rendon out for season, Koufax statue unveiled

By The Associated Press

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon needs surgery on his right wrist and once again will have a season cut short by an injury. The 32-year-old has played in just 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season. Rendon batted .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 58 games by an assortment of injuries and hit .240 with nine homers and 34 RBIs. Rendon’s best season came in 2019 with Washington when he was an All-Star and helped the Nationals win the World Series.