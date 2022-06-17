Leclerc receives 10-place penalty for new Ferrari engine

MONTREAL (AP) — Charles Leclerc has received a 10-place grid penalty because Ferrari changed his engine ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. An engine failure knocked Leclerc out of last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix while leading and Ferrari has since deemed the engine “beyond repair.” The FIA announced after Friday’s second practice that Leclerc had taken his third fresh power plant of the year and would be penalized at the start of Sunday’s race. Yuki Tsonoda also received a 10-place penalty Friday when AlphaTauri changed his engine for the fourth time this season. Leclerc has dropped to third in the standings after winning two of the first three F1 races to start the season.