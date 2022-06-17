Masters champ Scheffler gives US Open some name recognition

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The idea of the U.S. Open being open to all doesn’t stop with qualifying for the right to just play the toughest test in golf. Adam Hadwin got in as an alternate. He was leading after the first day. Nick Hardy was the last man in the field. He was among the early leaders of the second round after a 69-68 start. Hardy and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler were tied among those who played early. Scheffler had a 67. Sam Burns had a 67 and was in the group one shot behind. Phil Mickelson had 73 and missed the cut.