McIlroy, Rahm and dreamers headline wild weekend at US Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — In at least one important way, the halfway point of the 2022 U.S. Open doesn’t feel all that different from the day before it started. Certainly, there are stars and household names lined up, all in good position to capture another major championship. But right beside them, there are plenty of journeymen and dreamers and potential one-hit wonders. Saturday’s tee sheet for Round 3 says a lot. For every Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy interspersed through the final six pairings, there’s a Joel Dahmen or Nick Hardy or Hayden Buckley. For every Scottie Scheffler, there’s a Patrick Rodgers. It sets up as a weekend for the big names versus no names. Morikawa and Dahmen will lead the way at 5-under par with 10 more players within 2 shots.