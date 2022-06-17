NFL to host general manager forum, QB coaching summit

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold its second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit next week. The three-day event begins Tuesday with programs in the league’s Los Angeles office and virtually. Front office personnel and coaches around the league have an opportunity to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives. The GM Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners and front office personnel including. The two-day QB Coaching Summit will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former coaches, and front office personnel.