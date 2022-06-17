No bail for Canisius basketball recruit facing gun charges

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius College basketball recruit Sarion McGee has been denied bail on gun charges. Police at the school in Buffalo, New York, arrested McGee on Sunday for having two handguns, a shotgun and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school’s indoor athletic complex. Buffalo city court judge Andrew LoTiempo declined to grant bail on Friday while questioning why McGee needed “three guns and hundreds of bullets to go play basketball.” McGee’s lawyer, Michael Seibert, told the judge the guns and ammunition were purchased legally in Wisconsin and Illinois. He said the 23-year-old McGee had them in his car because he had just arrived in Buffalo and hadn’t found a place to live.