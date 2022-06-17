Phil Mickelson apologizes to US Open fan (no, not for that)

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson’s tee shot on No. 3 in the second round of the U.S. Open landed in the rough to the right. When he arrived at his ball, he saw a man sitting on the ground, holding an icepack to his right temple, with medical staff gathered around. Mickelson gave the man a glove and apologized. The problem was that it was Sam Horsfield’s shot from the neighboring sixth hole that hit him. That’s how things went for the six-time U.S. Open runner-up at The Country Club this week: a series of apologies, interrupted by a whole lot of bad golf shots. Mickelson followed a first-round 78 with a 3-over 73 to miss the cut.