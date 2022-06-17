PSG starts French title defense at modest Clermont

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain begins its bid for a record 11th French league title at modest Clermont in a season where games will be played on New Year’s Day. The opening round is over Aug. 5-7 and for the first time the league will have games on Jan. 1 and 2 because of a break for the World Cup in Qatar. There will be six weeks with no games. The league will start its winter break on Nov. 14 and resume on Dec. 28 with a midweek round. The league ends later than usual on June 3.