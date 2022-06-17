Rizzo slam in 8-run 5th, Yanks rout Jays 12-3 for 8th in row

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo capped the Yankees’ eight-run fifth inning with a grand slam off the facing of the third deck in right, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to eight with a 12-3 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. New York has won 15 of its last 16 and at 48-16 is off to its best start since 1998. The Yankees opened an 11-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Joey Gallo also homered for the Yankees, who lead the major leagues with 105 home runs.