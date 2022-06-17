Rodón dominates as surging Giants top reeling Pirates 2-0

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Rodón scattered two hits over eight sharp innings and the San Francisco Giants edged the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Rodón won his second straight start and lowered his ERA to 2.84 after striking out eight against two walks as the Giants sent the Pirates to their 10th loss in 11 games. Luis Gonzalez and Joc Pederson homered for San Francisco. The Giants have won six of seven and 12 of 18.