Spithill, USA look for SailGP win in home waters off Chicago

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Sailing on Lake Michigan in front of home crowds on Chicago’s Navy Pier would provide the perfect backdrop for skipper Jimmy Spithill and Team USA to claim their first SailGP regatta victory. The T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix will be SailGP’s Chicago debut as well as the first freshwater competition in the three seasons of the global league. Spithill is in his second season in SailGP. He’s reached some podium races but the Americans have never won a SailGP regatta. Spithill and crew will definitely be the rooting favorites as the foiling 50-foot catamarans with wingsails zip above the waves at close to highway speeds.