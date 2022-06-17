SRX hopes second season is another surprise summer smash

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart’s all-star auto racing series begins its second season Saturday night hoping for another big summer. Superstar Racing Experience averaged at least 1 million viewers in each of its six Saturday night races last summer on CBS. SRX thinks it can be even bigger this year. The series debuts Saturday night at Six Flag Speedway in Florida. Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman and Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay have been added to the field of regulars.